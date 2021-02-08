Alert issued for 72-year-old man reported missing from Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have issued an alert for a 72-year-old man with dementia reported missing by his family late Sunday night.

Officers said the sister of Charles W. White called police to report he walked away from his apartment on Cliff Drive in the Bordeaux area.

White, who was last seen at his residence Sunday morning, is known to walk around the North Nashville area but typically returns home, according to investigators.

When he left his apartment, White was wearing khaki cargo pants, a navy blue pull-over and black shoes, police said. He is about six feet tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds and has short, gray hair and closely-shaven facial hair.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.