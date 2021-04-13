Alert issued for 27-year-old woman last seen walking in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Humphreys County have issued an alert for a 27-year-old missing for several days.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office said Janie Malady was last seen Saturday on Porch Reed Road, just outside of Waverly, walking toward Highway 13.

Malady is five-foot-one. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Deputies said it was not clear what she was wearing when she disappeared, but they explained she normally wears a leopard print hat that is commonly inside out.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office at 931-296-2301.