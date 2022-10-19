CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been almost a year since residents in Chapel Hill have seen a well-known albino deer and now they’ll be able to see him anytime they want.

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency unveiled the return of Ole Caney to his hometown Tuesday.

TWRA said Ole Caney was hit by a car last November. Instead of the typical roadside cleanup, TWRA officers Ryne Goats and Hayden Cook took extra care with the deer to preserve him when they realized just how special he was.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

Residents claimed the buck was at least 8 and a half years old. Many of them shared fond memories of their rare encounters with Ole Caney.

TWRA later decided to do a full-body mount of the whitetail deer using Wilson’s Wildlife Artistry of Crossville.

After a petition to bring Ole Caney back to Chapel Hill, and after working with State Representative Todd Warner, the decision was made that he would be brought back to his hometown when the mounting was completed.

Now, almost a year later, Ole Caney is on display at the Chapel Hill Town Hall.

Ole Caney has a green score of 158 3/8, according to Wilson’s Wildlife Artistry.