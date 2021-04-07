Alan Jackson concert scheduled for May 21 rescheduled for Oct. 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – County music superstar Alan Jackson’s concert set for May 21, 2021 at Bridgestone Arena has been rescheduled.

A press release says the new date for the concert is October 8, 2021 and the change is due to “an unfortunate result of the ongoing COVID pandemic.”

Jackson was originally scheduled to play at Bridgestone Arena in August 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the show to be moved to May 2021, originally. All tickets purchased for both of those dates will be honored when the country music icon takes the stage in October.

Jackson’s show at Bridgestone Arena is one of Nashville’s most anticipated events of the year. His last full-scale show was held on Broadway in 2017, just outside the arena. The show celebrated the start of the Nashville Predators’ home stand in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.