ARDMORE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The odds of winning the Mega Millions are slim, and people from Alabama, which doesn’t have the lottery, have to travel to Tennessee just to get their hands on a ticket.

Lotto Land in Ardmore, TN is around half a mile from the Alabama state line. Hundreds of Alabamians flocked to the store Tuesday for a chance to win the record $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot ahead of the drawing.

“Somebody is going to win it, and if you ain’t got a ticket, you ain’t going to win it, so I brought my good luck charm,” Allen Dean, who traveled around 60 miles to get a ticket said, referring to his dog as his “good luck charm.”

After 31 straight drawings and no winner, the $1.58 billion jackpot has grown to be the largest in Mega Millions history. If someone wins Tuesday night’s drawing, it would be the third largest lottery jackpot behind the $2.04 billion Powerball prize that someone in California won last year and a 2016 Powerball $1.586 jackpot.

Many customers told News 2 how they would spend the money if they struck it rich.

“I suppose I’d probably put it up as a charity,” Benjamin Cervantes, who lives in Alabama, 20 miles away from Lotto Land said.

“I would give St. Jude’s some money, I would give the Birmingham Children’s Hospital money, I would give the Shriners money, and I’d give my Auburn tigers about $50 million,” Milton Bush, who lives around 20 miles away from the state line said.

Whoever wins must choose whether to receive the $1.58 billion over time or in a smaller lump sum payment of around $780 million before taxes. Bush said the choice would be easy.

“I would do the lump sum because I’m too old,” Bush said. “There’s no way I’m going to live 25 more years, at least, I hope I don’t. I don’t mean to say that ugly, but I’m saying too many things go ugly when you start getting older.”

Many Lotto Land customers told News 2 they wish the Alabama legislature would allow the lottery because it would benefit the entire state.

“You come up here every other week, every month, you come up here and see Alabama cars everywhere,” Dean said. “All up and down Ardmore, all up and down the interstate. People are going to get it, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Florida, they’re going to get the tickets, so Alabama is losing out on a lot of money.”

If no one wins Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot will grow even bigger.