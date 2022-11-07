ARDMORE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The largest lottery prize in United States history has people crossing state borders for the opportunity to get their name in the game.

At HP Max Fuel Express in Ardmore, Tennessee, floods of Alabama residents lined up to buy tickets.

The state’s border is only feet away, but Alabama resident Quincy Taylor travelled 30 minutes to stock up on tickets.

“We should have a lottery back at home,” said Taylor. “It feels pretty bad that I have to drive 30 up and 30 minutes back just to play the lottery numbers.”

Taylor said he’s playing the game no matter what the prize money is. If he wins, he said he plans to give back to his community and his children.

“I play it either way,” said Taylor. “If it’s five million or 500 million, I play it either way.”

Employees at HP Max Fuel Express said they’ve never seen more lottery ticket buyers.

“I’ve never been swamped like this,” said Kindra Fraze, a lottery clerk at HP Max Fuel Express. “I have regular customers that come in every day and then people that will come in from Birmingham and Mobile and all over Alabama.”

The Ardmore gas station has seen lottery success in recent drawings. On Saturday, Nov. 5, a $150,000 winning ticket was sold, and previously a $50,000 winning ticket was sold.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania.