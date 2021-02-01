Alabama murder suspect arrested in Tennessee

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of killing a 70-year-old bystander in a shootout in Birmingham, Alabama has been arrested in Shelbyville, Tennessee.

Shelbyville police said an officer was conducting illegal parking patrol on Airport Business Park Drive Friday when he made contact with Brandon Allen Parker, a 37-year-old man from Birmingham.

The officer said Parker had been entered into the National Crime Information Center for a homicide committed in June 2020 in Birmingham.

The ABC affiliate in Birmingham reported Parker was wanted for the shooting death of 70-year-old Larry Pettway, a man caught in the crossfire of bullets on June 5.

Parker was arrested without incident, police said. He was jailed in Bedford County and will be transported back to Alabama.