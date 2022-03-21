ALTAMONT, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Alabama man is in custody following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Danny Pitts, 58, surrendered himself at the Grundy County Jail Monday. He was arrested and indicted on charges of statutory rape and sexual battery.

An investigation was opened into Pitts’ actions on Jan. 5. Working with detectives from the Hartselle Police Department in Alabama, TBI Agents developed information that Pitts committed sexual offenses with a minor from August to November in 2019.

The alleged sexual misconduct took place in Grundy County.

On March 14, indictments were returned in Grundy County, charging Pitts with the following:

Aggravated Statutory Rape

Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure (x2)

Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure

Once Pitts surrendered himself Monday, he was booked on a $50,000 bond.