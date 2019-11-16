Alabama man arrested for solicitation of a minor in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– TBI investigators say that Heyson Omar Bol Rivera has been arrested for solicitation of a minor in Wayne County.

TBI Agents began investigating this allegation in March.

Their investigation revealed that Rivera used a messaging application to solicit an 11-year old to engage in sexual activity in Wayne County.

On November 1st, the Wayne County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Rivera with one count of solicitation of a minor to engage in rape of a child.

He was arrested on Friday at his home in Alabama and taken to the Wayne County Jail.

He is booked on a $50,000 bond.