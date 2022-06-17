ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – The tragic shooting at an Alabama church has brought back difficult memories for some Burnette Chapel Church of Christ members.

“I was in the back of the building with the youth service when the shooting started,” Terry Carter said. “My grandchildren were with me but my husband was up front.”

On September 24, 2017, Emanuel Samson opened fire at the Antioch church, killing a woman and injuring several others.

The memories of that day still haunt Carter. She is thankful that no one in her family was killed, but very hurt to have lost a church member.

She tells News 2 that it will take time for that church to heal but they will become closer and stronger.

“It took time for us to get things back to normal but we overcame what happened,” Carter said.

Samson was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus 281 years to be served consecutively.