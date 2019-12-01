Airlines say it will be the busiest travel day ever for the airline industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Get ready for traffic delays on the road and long lines at the airport.

Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the year.



Airlines for america is saying it will be the busiest travel day ever for the airline industry.



3.1 million people are expected to take to the skies today after the thanksgiving holiday.

You’re looking live now at the misery map from flight aware.

There are a number of delays and a few cancellations in and out of Nashville International Airport.



Yesterday, there were more than 5 thousand flights delayed and nearly 400 cancellations across the country due to both severe and winter weather.

BNA says the busiest times at the security checkpoint will be from 12-1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.