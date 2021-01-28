Airline workers upset over high parking rates at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of airline pilots and flight attendants have stopped parking at Nashville’s airport due to pricey parking.

It’s an update to a Nashville 2021 report we first brought you over the summer when commuting airline employees learned their price for parking at BNA was jumping from $25 a month to $75, or $300 to $900 annually starting January 1st.

A petition now has more than 250 signatures with employees asking Metro Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) and Mayor Cooper to reduce the three-fold increase in employee parking rates at the airport.

It is important to note these are not Airport Authority employees; these are employees who work for businesses located at BNA, including the airlines like flight attendants and pilots.

Airport employees saw a bump in employee parking as well, but News 2 is told their pricing only jumped to from $10 to $30 per month, or $120 to $360 annually.

Sean Cooley is a board member at large for Transport Workers Union Local 556 who represents Southwest flight attendants.

“This whole parking thing and them raising the price to me is COVID capitalism,” Cooley said. “It’s them taking advantage of people during a time when it’s the worst in our history as an airline and overall this is the worst financial crisis we’ve ever had.”

Kym Gerlock, the Director of Communications for MNAA says the increase was based on creating a break-even formula for the airport which had been losing money in terms of that parking.

“The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) has subsidized the parking for employees who work for the airlines and other airport-based businesses for many years at a $1.2 million loss to the airport each year. We can no longer sustain such losses. Therefore, effective January 1, 2021, MNAA moved to a cost recovery pricing model for the employee parking lot, which was first communicated seven months ago.”

As the pandemic rages on, Cooley says those working at airlines are struggling with furloughs and pay cuts. Some only make $25,000 annually and can no longer afford parking.

“I have friends that are having their spouse and children drive them to the airport every time they have to fly out and driving to pick them up because they can’t afford to pay that extra cost.”

Gerlock says nobody is required to park in the employee area and commuter crews are free to pursue other options like a subsidy from their employer.

Cooley says they’ve tried.

“It’s not something we can go to our airline and say ‘hey, can you pay for my parking?’ We’ve asked for years and it just hasn’t happened,” Cooley said.

Those fighting for low parking costs want answers from the airport including:

Why is MNAA relying on employees for revenue increases?

2. What is the reasoning behind the increasing employee parking rates while decreasing passenger/customer parking rates?

3. What is the reason for the large disparity in airport employee/commuter cost?

The response from MNAA reads:

The new parking fees for the employee lot are not intended to be a revenue center for MNAA but are instead priced at a level to cover the operating and capital costs of the lot. In other words, this is a break-even arrangement provided by the airport. The cost to the employees is still lower than the public is charged at the garages.

Conversely, one of the sources of revenue for the airport is from its public parking options available to passengers and other guests. Pricing for these lots is based on a variety of factors, including demand, and may fluctuate based on sound business practices. For example, when the pandemic began and passenger volume dropped, public parking prices were decreased in order to continue to attract parkers while remaining competitive with other options outside of the airport and to continue to provide a valuable revenue stream.

Airline commuters are charged more than other employees who work at BNA because the pricing structure for the employee lot is based upon the lot utilization. Based upon MNAA badging data, airline flight crews average 4 trips per month with a 3-day duration. Each day of use (24 hours) covers 3 shifts of other employees, so the cost per month is 3 times as much.

Again, the new pricing for these employees is not intended to be a revenue center—it’s a move to a break-even model. And, of course, no one is required to park in the employee area and the commuter crews are, of course, free to pursue other options, including seeking a parking subsidy from their actual employers rather than the airport.

“It’s tiring to keep fighting for this; I think the fairness is the issue here,” Cooley said. “If we stop fighting, then we give up and we no longer advocate and so it’s important we continue to do that.

Cooley said he wants everyone, including MNAA employees and commuting airline workers to pay the same, flat rate.

“My wish is that the airport authority would look at it from a grand standpoint. They could say, ‘you know what? We could raise the parking for everyone that accesses employee parking a certain percentage and still recoup enough money to provide that service.’ With people losing jobs and they triple the cost of their expenses, it blows me away.”