Airline flight crews challenge proposed BNA parking cost increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of airline pilots and flight attendants are threatening to stop parking at Nashville’s airport over a cost increase.

Transport Workers Union of American board member Sean Cooley represents more than 17,000 Southwest flight attendants. Cooley said hundreds choose to live in and commute from Nashville.

“I’ve been here 25 years and commuted from here for 25 years. I love living here and that’s why I stay,” Cooley said. “But to add another cost to that, it’s unbelievable.”

The cost Cooley referred to is for parking. Airline flight crew members previously paid $25 per month in the employee lot. The Metro Nashville Airport Authority announced they would raise the cost to $75 per month starting January 1, 2021.

In a statement to News 2, the airport said they have subsidized commuter parking for years, sustaining a financial loss:

“While MNAA appreciates our business partners and their employees who work at the airport, MNAA can no longer subsidize the cost of their parking at an average loss per year of $1.2 million. Federal grant assurances require that airports be as self-sustaining as possible, and this includes being responsible in controlling expenses.“

BNA said the increased rate would not generate revenue, but is based on a “cost recovery” pricing model. The pricing will not affect MNAA employees.

Cooley said he wants everyone to pay the same, flat rate.

“Look at this from a fairness standpoint, not pick out one section of employees to supplement the whole parking cost, if that’s the case.”

Pilots and flight attendants may ask the airlines employing them to subsidize parking costs, but Cooley said this is something Southwest and others will not do. According to Cooley, hundreds of employees are looking at other parking options.

“They’re [flight crews] not going to park at the airport anymore because they feel like they’re being gouged. It’s something we hope the airport realizes, we hope they see it in their books when January comes along,” Cooley said, “That a lot of their commuters are going to jump ship and go somewhere else.”

Despite the increase, the airport said flight crews will still pay less per month to park than people traveling out of BNA.