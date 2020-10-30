Airbnb issues warning against Nashville house parties over Halloween weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Airbnb says it may take legal action against anyone who violates the company’s ban on house parties at its Nashville listings over Halloween weekend.

The company recently announced it would prohibit one-night reservations this weekend in Nashville and across Tennessee to protect hosts amid concerns over the pandemic.

MORE: 2 men charged for throwing party at ‘The Fashion House’ in East Nashville

A spokesperson for Airbnb said the company informed guests with reservations of two or more days over the Halloween weekend that they could be removed from the property they rent or legal action could be taken if they violate the company’s ban on parties.

The ban on parties went into effect in August.

