WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An air tag in a stolen SUV helped authorities track down a burglary suspect; a second suspect is now sought.

According to investigators, it all began with a home burglary in Murfreesboro where two masked men wearing hoodies went into a garage. Investigators told News 2 the men stole a gun and an SUV.

However, what the criminals didn’t realize was the vehicle in the garage had an air tag in it, which allowed the burglary victim to communicate with Murfreesboro police who relayed crucial information on the whereabouts of the stolen SUV to Williamson County law officers.

Thanks to that air tag tracking device, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin Police Department were waiting for the vehicle on Highway 96 near Arno Road when the SUV flew by.

Dash camera video obtained by News 2 showed the Yukon being driven by 21-year-old Dontavous Griggs on Antioch, speeding wildly through early morning rush hour traffic heading into town.

Video showed Griggs turn off of 96 West onto Carothers North where he spun around, almost T-boning another motorist before eventually crashing awkwardly over a high curb. The Yukon came to a skidding stop in the grass.

Officers armed with guns order him to stop moving, but he takes off.

An officer in a second arriving vehicle saw Griggs across the road as officers chased after him.

Eventually, officers took Griggs into custody behind a stopped school bus without incident.

For a few moments, the intensity level remained high because law officers believed a second suspect, possibly armed with a gun, was in the area. However, they quickly learned that Griggs’ partner bailed closer to Arno Road and somehow managed to steal a Nissan Maxima and escape the area.

No gun was ever found.

“When the vehicle wrecked out when we pursued it, there was only one suspect in there. Shortly after the pursuit, we got a call for a vehicle stolen off Arno Road in the same area where the ping was going off on,” Lt. Chris Mobley said.

Mobley added that the combination of the tracking device and police working together made it difficult for criminals to escape.

“Technology makes our job easier in a lot of ways; it also makes it harder, but

we try and stay up with the times and keep adjusting so we can stay ahead of the game,” Mobley said.

The sheriff’s office told News 2 they are currently looking for Griggs’ partner as part of the car theft.

Griggs has been charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and theft over $10,000.

There is no word on what charges he faces in Murfreesboro.