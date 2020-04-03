Air Quality Alert issued as crews battle junkyard fire in Williamson County

1  of  2
Local News

(Source: Williamson County Fire Rescue Squad)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters are battling a massive fire on the 4000 block of Columbia Pike in Williamson County.

According to Williamson County Fire Rescue Squad, an air quality alert has been issued for the area as multiple vehicles, rubber, plastic, metal, and tires are burning at this time. All residents with asthma and respiratory issues are advised to move indoors immediately.

Columbia Pike is shut down from Snowbird Hollow to Kittrell Road while crews work to extinguish the fire. Details regarding how the fire started are not yet available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

