LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after Lebanon police reported an officer shot and killed a dog that bit its owner.

Officers responded to Trinity Lane for reports of a Rottweiler on the loose around 8:15 Tuesday night.

Police said the neighbor who called was fearful of the dog due to a previous aggressive encounter. The neighbor told police the dog had previously lunged at his granddaughter. He was asking for assistance to get himself and the children into their home safely.

Lebanon police said the man told officers he heard the Rottweiler had been loose and charged at a neighbor earlier that day.

Officers arrived and tried to get the dog back to the owner’s property. Lebanon police reported as the owner was trying to secure the dog, it bit her and charged at an officer.

The officer then fired his service weapon at the dog. The dog ran away, but the officer was able to keep him contained and attempted to render aid.

An animal control officer arrived and took the dog to an emergency care facility, but police said the dog died from his injuries during transport.

Lebanon police are calling this a “very unfortunate situation” for all involved.

Police said this incident is under review.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.