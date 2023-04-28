SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two brothers with a long drug history are back behind bars in Sumner County after a five month long investigation.

This investigation started in the fall of 2022 with multiple undercover purchases buy agents with the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force.

The operation culminated on March 10, with the arrest of two brothers who police said are no strangers to the drug trade.

James House, 50, and his younger brother Caddius, 46, have both been in and out of jail multiple times over the last decade.

James is an ex-con most recently in the Department of Correction from March 2018 through September 2021 when his sentence expired for Schedule II Drug manufacturing and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to the DOC, James was in the custody in 2007 for drugs, and again in 1997 for drug sales and manufacturing charges.

According to the DOC, his younger brother Caddius bounced back and forth between community corrections and Davidson County Jail from February 1999 through November 2002.

According to a press release from Metro police dated March 6, 2019, Caddius was part of a two-year multi agency investigation led by the MNPD Gang Unit and assisted by the ATF. According to the press release, Caddius and 12 other people were arrested with 32 guns as well as “significant amounts of meth and heroin.”

Now, the House brothers are in trouble again, this time in Sumner County.

News 2 obtained take down footage from March 10, 2023, showing drug agents with the 18th JDTF trying to pull James House over, who was driving across the Davidson County line, hoping to get less jail time if he was stopped in Nashville.

A short time after the traffic stop, drug agents raided the brothers’ Hendersonville apartment where Caddius was also arrested. Inside the apartment, agents found four guns, one of which was stolen, $28,000 in drug money, 76 M30 pressed pills laced with fentanyl, over a pound of meth laced with fentanyl, and a kilo of pure fentanyl that was packaged and ready for distribution.

Drug agents told News 2 they also found state issued food debit cards. Agents said customers were trading what was left on their account balances to allegedly buy narcotics. Had those drugs made it to the streets, they would have been worth more than $160,000.

According to the Sumner County Jail, James House has been charged with evading by motor vehicle, three counts of schedule III drugs for resale, felon in possession of a firearm, schedule VI drugs for resale, schedule I drugs for resale, and drug paraphernalia.

He bonded out on a $75,000 bond on Thursday, April 20.

Caddius has been charged with two counts of schedule II drugs for resale, schedule VI drugs for resale, felon in possession of a firearm, and drug paraphernalia.

He, too, bonded out on a $75,000 bond on Thursday, April 20.

The case was bound over to criminal court and is set to go in front of the grand jury on May 1.