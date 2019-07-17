Agencies working to locate man with autism in Wayne County

Local News

by: Kelly Dean

Posted: / Updated:
Missing Wayne Co. Man

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies are searching for a missing man in the Ovila community. 

Tennessee River Valley News reported the 30-year-old man is non-verbal and has autism. He was last seen around 5:30 p.m eastern time. Tuesday night wearing a blue Under Armor short sleeve shirt, black shorts, and blue Reebok tennis shoes.

Officials say he is about 5 foot 5 inches and weighs about 130 pounds.

Please contact 931-722-3613 with any information. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar