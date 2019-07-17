Agencies working to locate man with autism in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies are searching for a missing man in the Ovila community.

Tennessee River Valley News reported the 30-year-old man is non-verbal and has autism. He was last seen around 5:30 p.m eastern time. Tuesday night wearing a blue Under Armor short sleeve shirt, black shorts, and blue Reebok tennis shoes.

Officials say he is about 5 foot 5 inches and weighs about 130 pounds.

Please contact 931-722-3613 with any information.