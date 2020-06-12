After meeting with mayor, group of ministers demands apology for racism in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After meeting with the mayor of Nashville, a group of ministers is still upset. Reversing racist policing and governing, they say, has taken too long.

A wave of demonstrations, demand for change, have been both a country’s outcry and a community’s need.

“The reality is we live in a racist society, a society defined by race,” said one pastor.

The Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship voiced continued concern and frustration to Mayor John Cooper Tuesday, with what they call a lack of justice and unmet demands for equality.

“It is the result of budget after budget, unfulfilled promise after unfulfilled promise,” said Aaron Marble.

Reverend Marble, one of several faith leaders speaking Thursday, emphasized the systemic undertones of racism they argue are still alive today.

“Vestiges and phantoms of slavery remain, not just in monuments and statues, and former plantations, but in policy and in the woeful inequality that exists in the gap in wealth, health and education,” said Marble.

While in favor of body cams, the group was critical of the long road metro followed to implement them. And the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, these ministers say, signaled more to people in Music City.

“Nashvillians initially were experiencing a trauma trigger,” said Davie Tucker.

Reverend Tucker referenced the deaths of Jocques Clemmons and Daniel Hambrick, at the hands of Metro Police.

“At what point do black folk have to stop asking for white folk to do the right thing, at what point,” asked Tucker.

Former officer Joshua Lippert was cleared of charges in the 2017 death of Clemmons. Officer Andrew Delke is awaiting trial for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Hambrick.

The fellowship of ministers asked for an apology from the city, the mayor and police chief, saying it’s necessary to help them move forward.