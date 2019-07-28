Metro Police make cocaine bust on bus headed to Ohio

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – Metro police stopped a commercial bus on the side of the road and arrested three women who officers say had cocaine.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers received a tip that illegal narcotics were potentially being transported on the bus.

Officers stopped the bus for speeding and were given permission by the driver to allow a narcotics K-9 on board.

Once on the bus, police K-9 ‘Boston’ located the odor of narcotics coming from luggage belonging to two passengers.

Karla Cecilia Rodriguez-Galindo, 29, said the bags were hers, according to police.

Officers determined the other piece of luggage belonged to Alegria Mayna Martinez, 34.

Detectives also questioned a third woman, Rosalba Belland, 48.

According to the affidavit, Belland appeared to be nervous and refused to make eye contact with officers. The women agreed to be searched, according to police.

Detectives say each woman was wearing an elastic band with two rectangular-shaped packages. Officers field-tested the packages and determined it was cocaine, according to the affidavit.

All three defendants are charged with drug possession.