Affidavit: Driver of suspicious box truck played recording of downtown Nashville bombing over PA system

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County affidavit revealed the driver of a suspicious box truck was playing a recording of the Nashville bombing over the truck’s PA system.

On Sunday, 33-year-old James Turgeon was arrested and charged with two counts of filing a false report and one count of tampering with evidence. The second false report charge was in connection to Turgeon playing similar audio outside a church while church was in service.

Police found his vehicle on Hwy 231 South in Wilson County after reports of a suspicious box truck playing similar audio similar to what was heard before the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville.

According to an affidavit, Turgeon drove past the Kings Chapel Church on Dunaway’s Chapel Road when an announcement was made from his truck stating patrons had 15 minutes to evacuate. During an interview with law enforcement, Turgeon said he pulled up a YouTube video of the Nashville bombing and played the recording. He then drove to the Crossroads Market and played the recording for roughly 14 seconds.

Turgeon allegedly disconnected the PA system’s wires after he saw blue lights from police cars behind him.

On Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said there was no connection between the box truck and the downtown Nashville explosion. TBI Director David Rausch said Turgeon was simply “taking advantage of the situation.”

No explosions were found in the truck. Turgeon is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.