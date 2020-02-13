Aerial photos show flooded areas in Williamson County, plus road closures

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency is monitoring storm impacts throughout the area.

Sheriff and pilot, Keith Chapman captured pictures Thursday of flooded areas in Williamson County. The below photos are over Lewisburg Pike, Trinity Road and the Harpeth River.

Courtesy: Sheriff/Pilot Keith Chapman

Below is a list of impacted roads:

– Kidd Road / McFarlin Road / Battle Road

– Kidd Road / Whitney Park Drive

– Lewisburg Pike/ Carriage Park/ Eastern Flank / Carnton

– Trinity / Arno Road

– Natchez St / Carter St

– Carriage Park Drive / Lewisburg Avenue

– Old Natchez Trace / Moran Road / Temple Road

– 3rd Ave N / BiCentennial Canoe park / 4th Ave N

– Del Rio / Meeting of the Water