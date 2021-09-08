Adoptive parents of Tennessee boy at center of AMBER Alert charged with child endangerment

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The adoptive parents of a nine-year-old Cheatham County boy who was the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert last year have been charged with aggravated child neglect, endangerment and abuse.

Court documents show Alvin Jensen and Coletta Gorman have been indicted by a Cheatham County grand jury. Gorman has been charged with six counts of aggravated child neglect, endangerment and abuse, while Jensen is facing one count of aggravated child neglect, endangerment and abuse.

They are the parents of Jordan Gorman, the nine-year-old boy reported missing in Nov. 2020 and found safe days later after building a shelter in a creek bed.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had issued an Endangered Child Alert for Jordan on Nov. 15, 2020, then issued an AMBER Alert for him the following day.

Law enforcement search teams combed through a heavily-wooded area around the family’s home and located Jordan safe in a creek bed on Nov. 17.

The boy said he found a tarp and built himself a shelter nearly one mile from his home.