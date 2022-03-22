HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hendersonville man has pleaded guilty to five counts of statutory rape after two additional victims came forward in a case dating back to 2011.

In January of 2020, Hendersonville Police received evidence in an investigation into sexual contact between Robert Pitt and a juvenile female in 2011. In October of 2020, an indictment was issued by the Sumner County Grand Jury and Pitt was arrested.

In March of 2022, Hendersonville Police received information indicating two additional underage females were victimized by Pitt in 2011. On March 21, Pitt plead guilty to five counts of statutory rape by an authority figure in Sumner County Criminal Court.

Sentencing for Pitt will take place on June 10. He could face up to a 30-year sentence.

Hendersonville Police ask any other potential victims to report their information to the department so it can be investigated. Tips can be submitted to the Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.