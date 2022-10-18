NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More charges have been announced in the case of a man accused in a deadly shooting and fatal crash on the same night.

Metro police arrested Deandre Conway, 23, on Indian Lake Boulevard during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 15 in Hendersonville.

Conway is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Terry Farmer at an apartment complex on Rio Vista Drive in Madison on Thursday, Oct. 13.

In that incident, officers say Conway shot Farmer multiple times after a brief altercation in the parking lot. Farmer was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Metro police reported Conway then fled the scene in a maroon Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck toward Gallatin Pike. He was traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit a Toyota Rav4 at Emmitt Avenue as it was trying to make a left-hand turn onto Gallatin Pike South.

Inside the Toyota were five teenagers who had just left a haunted house tour, according to Metro police.

Landen Guye, 17, of Pleasant View, was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died. Guye was a senior at Sycamore High School. The other teens inside the Toyota were taken to local hospitals with critical injuries.

Metro police say Conway was booked into the Metro Jail Saturday morning. He was initially booked on the outstanding homicide warrant, but now faces a long list of charges connected to the crash: