Adam Sandler poses at the premiere of the Netflix film “Hustle” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A legendary comedian, actor, writer and musician Adam Sandler will be taking his new comedy tour to Bridgestone Arena in February.

Sandler will bring his “Adam Sandler Live” tour to 11 new cities, including Nashville, in 2023, with the Nashville stop set for Friday, Feb. 17. He is poised to deliver his unique brand of comedy and song once again in the country starting Sunday, Feb. 5 in Chicago. The tour concludes Saturday, Feb. 18, in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to Live Nation.

Tickets for the one-night-only show go on sale at noon local time starting Friday, Dec. 16, at livenation.com.

Sandler is a successful actor, writer, producer and musician. His last tour in 2018, “100% Fresh,” was his first comedy special in 20 years and released on Netflix. In addition to his standup, Sandler’s films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide, and his Netflix films have been some of the streamer’s most successful. His most recent film, “HUSTLE,” was a critical and audience favorite.