TDH: 28,340 COVID-19 cases, 441 deaths in Tennessee
Actress Reese Witherspoon calls on Gov. Lee to remove statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest

by: Murry Lee

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Reese Witherspoon attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nashville-raised actress Reese Witherspoon has made her stance on the issue of Nathan Bedford Forrest’s statue in the Tennessee state capitol clear.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, Witherspoon tagged Governor Bill Lee as she retweeted a Forbes article regarding the bust.

Witherspoon, who was born in Louisianna and raised in Tennessee, called the statue a “disgusting symbol of racism” and called for its removal.

Legislation that would have stopped the designation of Nathan Bedford Forrest Day on July 13 entirely did not pass.

However, the governor was relieved of the requirement to issue a proclamation honoring Forrest.

