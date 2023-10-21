LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities urged residents in a certain part of La Vergne to shelter in place Saturday afternoon due to an “active threat.”

The La Vergne Police Department announced an “active police incident” shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Stones River Road and Lake Forest Drive. Community members were advised to stay away from that area and seek alternate routes.

Then, at 3:38 p.m., police instructed residents in the Stones River Road area near Lake Forest Drive to shelter in place and lock their doors.

According to officials, the suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, a black shirt, and green or gray pants in the vicinity of Stones River Road.

The assistant chief of the Nolensville Police Department told News 2 that two officers were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. There is no word on the officers’ conditions at this time.

Officials have confirmed multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting with the situation in La Vergne, including the Nolensville Police Department, the Metro Nashville Police Department, and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Police have not shared any additional details about this active incident. News 2 reached out to department and sent a crew to La Vergne to gather more information.

According to the city, a briefing will take place at 4:45 p.m. along Stones River Road. You can watch that press conference live on-air and online.