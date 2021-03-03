Elderly man rescued from fully-involved house fire in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple units from Nashville Fire Department are on the scene of a fully involved house fire on the 600 block of Netherlands Drive in Hermitage.

News 2’s Brooke Reese is on scene and says flames are coming out of the roof and windows. Neighbors tell News 2 that the fire started very fast. An elderly man that lived inside the home was rescued and put into an ambulance.

Over two dozen firefighters are on scene working to extinguish the fire. Neighbors say they arrived within minutes of the fire starting because of the Hermitage fire station nearby.

News 2 is working to gather more details from Nashville Fire Department.