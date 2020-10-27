Acme Feed & Seed to close ‘until science says it’s safe’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The owner of Acme Feed & Seed will temporarily close the Broadway venue due to a “lack of enforcement” of COVID-19 health orders in Nashville.

In a post on the Acme Feed & Seed Facebook page, the owner of the bar and restaurant expressed disappointment in the city’s handling of the public health orders, stating “what we have learned is without enforcement of the mandates, those of us who follow them are penalized.”

“Lack of enforcement has given the rule breakers the economic advantage and fosters a free for all, and a general disrespect for our hospitality community,” the post continued. “We see the lack of enforcement of their own mandates by the city as the determining factor in our decision to close Acme until science says it’s safe.”

Acme Feed & Seed, which previously closed its doors in March at the start of the pandemic, wrote “the message from our federal leadership was and continues to be muddled, so we decided as a company we would listen to the science.”

For the foreseeable future, the venue will focus on livestreams and benefitting charities, mirroring an event in June that raised $50,000 for the Music Health Alliance. It will also host “small, curated private events” that they can have “full control over from start to finish.”

“We’ll focus on ways to bring our city together safely, at a time when we all need it most. Stay tuned and stay safe,” the post ended.

