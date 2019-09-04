Accused drunk driver slams into couple’s home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to a Clarksville police report, a drunk driver with children in the backseat caused major damage at a couple’s home.

The damage is so severe that the husband and wife say they can no longer live there.

“We was woken up at 1 o’clock in the morning, Sunday night, Monday morning to a driver that ran into our house,” said Donna Rivera.

Clarksville Police say that wake up call was a drunk driver that crashed into the Rivera’s garage.

“It was an explosion like I’ve never heard in my life,” she said.

A police report says Jessica Holden, the alleged drunk driver, had two children in the car with her at the time of the crash.

“For a mother to put her kids through that, I think it’s really messed up.”

The Rivera’s have been told not to stay in their home until it can be inspected. In addition to the garage damage, their two cars inside were totaled.

Donna’s husband, Bob, is a disabled veteran. Bob says he and his wife are also left with emotional scars.

“Even after hitting a brick wall, hitting two cars, she hit a pool table – it was the only thing that stopped her from going completely through the garage,” said Bob.

He added that he was about to take one of his therapy dogs out to the garage just before the crash.

“If I would’ve come out here five minutes earlier, either he would’ve been crushed in this corner or I would’ve got caught. She would’ve cut me in half,” he said.

The Rivera’s are preparing to stay with friends and family as they pick up the literal pieces of their home.

“With anything it’s just devastating. I still can picture the little kids’ faces, I can still see the terror in their eyes,” said Donna.

Family members have started a GoFundMe page for the couple.

