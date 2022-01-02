NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Snow was falling during the afternoon hours in parts of western and northwestern Middle Tennessee, and that will be spreading eastward during the evening hours, giving the first accumulating snow of the season to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Middle TN and the border counties in KY. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of northern Alabama and the three counties the Huntsville National Weather Service Office covers in southeast Middle TN. That is because the criteria for Alabama is 2″, while it is 3″ in most of Middle TN.

Most areas, including Nashville, will likely see up to 1″ with pockets of 2″ possible. Locations farther to the east could see 1-2″, with the Plateau and far southeast Middle TN 2-3″.









Snow will increase in coverage and move east during the evening hours as low pressure moves northeast through Georgia overnight into the Appalachian Mountains by morning. The snow will taper off in Nashville and the I-65 corridor after midnight and after 3 a.m. on the plateau.

With temperatures dropping into the mid-20s overnight, slick spots will likely be developing on roadways, so please be careful if you have to drive late tonight and early Monday morning.