NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – SUVs, trucks and vehicles of all sizes were left abandoned along Middle Tennessee roadways following Thursday’s heavy snowfall.

Road conditions across Middle Tennessee roadways Friday continue to vary. Major thoroughfares have been cleared for travel, but side streets and backroads continue to remain dicey.

Abandoned vehicles dotted the pikes, hills and roadways leading to and from Nashville. News 2 spotted several vehicles left near Saundersville Road heading out of Mt. Juliet into Hermitage.

Some vehicles abandoned in the Antioch area near Murfreesboro Pike and Hamilton Church Road were found Friday morning with broken windows.

One vehicle was found on its side, in a ditch with the driver side window smashed in.

Motorist Mike Dixon described the treacherous road conditions Thursday that led him to leave his vehicle before attempting to drive up a hill.

“Lets just say it was a nightmare trying to get home. We were out here for about six hours coming up Murfreesboro Road here,” explained Dixon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol advised motorists have 48 hours to pick up their vehicles, though THP Captain Travis Plotzer told News 2 it’s not a “hard” rule. Troopers want to show drivers grace because they don’t want people picking up cars while the roads are still covered in ice.

Per the THP website: