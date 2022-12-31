NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – AAA is making sure impaired drivers stay off the roads this weekend by activating its free “Tow 2 Go” service.

According to AAA, the goal of the free service is to prevent injuries and deaths that could be caused by drivers who are driving under the influence.

The auto club says over the past two decades, the program has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the roads.

AAA has issued for the following guidelines for the “Tow to Go” program:

AAA tow truck will transport the vehicle and driver home or somewhere safe within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments for the free service cannot be made in advance. The program is designed as a safety net for those who did not plan ahead.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home

The program will be available until 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Jan. 2, 2023. To activate the Tow to Go service call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.