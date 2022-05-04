DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Dickson County are calling it a “miracle” — a firetruck was hit by a semi, and luckily, no one was seriously hurt.

It happened on I-40 near exit 172 Wednesday morning.

Toni Stinson with Dickson County EMA was driving the firetruck to a call when it was hit by a semi and rolled.













She was able to get out on her own and no one was reportedly hurt following the crash.

Authorities say this is just the latest reminder of why the Move Over Law is so important for first responders in Tennessee.