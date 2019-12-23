A mild Christmas ahead: A look at some of the past mild Christmas Days, and when we’ve seen a White Christmas

There is certainly no hope for a White Christmas this year in Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky with the forecast for mid 60s for highs Christmas Day!

However, it has been warmer! Just three years ago, in 2016, we recorded our warmest Christmas Day ever of 76°!

But we have had some White Christmases in the past, the most recent in 2010 when we had a little over an inch of snow on the ground.

The National Weather Service in Nashville tells us that there have been ten days with “measurable snow” (more than a trace) in recorded history, and thirteen days with a trace on the ground. The highest amount was 2.4″ in 1969.

Maybe next year!