NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A major flash flood struck the north Nashville metro nine years ago this week. Much of the flooding occurred in the north Nashville metro area in the early morning hours of August 8th, 2013.

Krissy Hurley, the Meteorologist In Charge at the National Weather Service Office in Nashville, says that the flooding was the result of a stalled frontal boundary combined with ample amounts of moisture, “That boundary pretty much set up right along Interstate 40. And we saw six to eight inches of rain across Davidson and Wilson counties and even extended on East into Smith and Putnam counties too.”

Up to 8 inches of rain fell in a narrow swath that included north Nashville, Whites Creek, Bordeaux, Inglewood, and Goodlettsville. Hendersonville and Mt Juliet also experienced flooding.

Hurley says the worst of the flooding occurred in Davidson County, “Nashville OEM reported over 200 water rescues that morning. So places like North Nashville, East Nashville, I-24, Briley Parkway. Over in Wilson County, it was almost in the National Weather Service’s back yard, right around the office and in Mount Juliet. Significant flash flooding occurred that day.”

Can this setup happen again here in Middle Tennessee? Yes, it can and has in the years since the August 2013 floods. Hurley tells News 2 that this is a common issue in the summertime months, “We saw something a similar setup last August over in Waverly, Tennessee, where we had a stationary boundary, and those storms moved over and over and over. The difference is, of course, that duration was much longer than what we had in 2013.”

Flash flooding is one of the primary severe weather threats that can occur during the summertime in Middle Tennessee. “In the summertime, we really transition into less tornadic kind of weather into more straight-line winds and flash flooding. And I think that’s really got to be the focus when you look at the month of June, July, and August that flash flooding you need to pay attention to because we can get heavy rainfall in a very short amount of time that could cause significant issues.”