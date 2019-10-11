A look back at Nashville’s first presidential debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville will take the national stage next October as the final presidential debate will be hosted by Belmont University.

This is only the second presidential debate held in Tennessee – the first – October 7th, 2008.

Senators John McCain (R) and Barack Obama (D) squared off during the 90-minute, “Town Hall” style debate with questions fielded from the audience. Bleachers were packed with 1200 people surrounding the candidates.

And as for television viewers, 63.2 million tuned in to watch. It was the largest TV audience of the three presidential debates held that fall.

Barack Obama went on to win that election, carrying nearly 53% of the vote. John McCain, though, carried both Tennessee and Kentucky.

Nashville will host its second presidential debate next fall on October 22, 2020.