A dog in Dickson is helping families grieve

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pup in Dickson is both stealing and healing hearts; helping families grieve following a loved one’s death.

Taylor, the four-legged counselor was placed on Taylor Funeral Home’s payroll this past July. He’s gone through weeks of training since, to help those during their most vulnerable time.

“He was easy to train, it’s the humans that are the tough part we have to remember the commands to give him and the hand motions to go along with it.”

Whether it’s comforting someone during the pre-planning stages of a funeral, to being there for the actual service.

Travis Plotzer, who works at the funeral home says Taylor is always there to help.

“It seems like it takes their mind off the problem they’re facing,” said Plotzer,​​ “Grief is such a tough animal that we all face.” ​​

Facing it with man’s best friend helps us into a new season of grieving, one that’s hopefully filled with more joy.

From a breeder in Dickson, to what some would consider a grief counselor, with fewer words and more fluff.

In addition to helping out at the funeral home, Taylor is also brought to nursing homes for visits.

If you’d like to keep track of Taylor and what he’s up to, you can follow him on his Facebook page here.





Download the News 2 App for the latest headlines, StormTracker Weather, and more.