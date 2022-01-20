HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four people were arrested for their roles in auto burglaries at a gym in the Hendersonville area.

Police say at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the suspects broke into four vehicles at a Hendersonville area gym. During the investigation, officers determined the incidents were similar to car burglaries committed by a group of criminals often referred to as the Felony Lane Gang. Officers later confirmed the same suspects who committed the car burglaries were responsible for burglaries in other Middle Tennessee cities that also happened Wednesday.

About five hours after the burglaries, the four suspects responsible were arrested in Columbia. The suspects identified below have since been booked into the Sumner County Jail.

Richard Baker (age 31) of Pompano Beach, FL ($195,000 bond)

Jarvis Scott (age 30) of Pompano Beach, FL ($100,000 bond)

Hector Cruz III (age 35) of Lauderhill, FL ($175,000 bond)

Melinda Gonzalez (age 42) of Lehigh Acres, FL ($135,000 bond)

Left to Right: Richard Baker, Jarvis Scott, Hector Cruz III, Melinda Gonzalez (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)

All four have been charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of theft in connection with this case. Baker and Cruz will also each be charged with two counts of vandalism. All suspects are scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on February 9 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile App.