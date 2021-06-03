Former Titans running back arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Tennessee Titans player Antonio Andrews has been arrested in Nashville on several charges.

News 2 confirmed that Antonio Andrews, 29, was arrested Wednesday. According to court records, his charges included vandalism, harassment, aggravated stalking and violating a protective order.

All of the accused incidents happened back on April 21st of this year. Andrews is also charged for violating an order of protection and for vandalism back on April 7th.

Andrews has been coaching at Hillsboro High School since Fall 2020. He used to be a running back for the Tennessee Titans.

Back in 2015, he led the Titans in rushing with 520 yards on 143 carries. In 2016 he re-signed to a one-year contract with the Titans after starting with the team in 2014.