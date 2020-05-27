98 employees laid off from Mrs. Grissom’s Salads Inc. in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 100 Nashville employees are being laid off from Mrs. Grissom’s Salads Inc.

According to documents with the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce development, 98 employees will be laid off from the location on Bransford Avenue in Nashville.

Officials report the company filed an official WARN notice notifying the department of the layoff. It will go into effect on June 21, 2020.

This layoff comes after Dollar General ended its long relationship with the company.

The company notified the department on May 22, 2020.

