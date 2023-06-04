WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 911 system is currently down for AT&T customers in some areas of Williamson County, according to the Williamson County 911 Center.

On Sunday, June 4, Williamson County 911 stated customers who are served out their Franklin Central Office may experience issues dialing 911.

The center reported that AT&T said the outage is due to a copper failure that was caused by a damaged cable.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

In the meantime, AT&T customers in need of aid are being asked to call the center’s non-emergency line: 615-790-5757.

It is remains unknown when the system will be repaired, said Williamson County 911.

AT&T customers can also contact the following the local agencies in case of an emegency:

City of Fairview, TN PD/FD 615-799-2431

Fairview, TN. Police Department

City of Franklin, TN – Municipal Government PD 615-794-2513

Town of Nolensville Nolensville Police Department PD 615-776-3640

City of Spring Hill, TN – Municipal Government

Spring Hill Police Department PD 931-486-2632

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office TN 615-790-5550

Williamson Health EMS 615-794-2800

Spring Hill Fire Department 931-486-3270

No other information was immediately released.