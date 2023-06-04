WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 911 system is currently down for AT&T customers in some areas of Williamson County, according to the Williamson County 911 Center.
On Sunday, June 4, Williamson County 911 stated customers who are served out their Franklin Central Office may experience issues dialing 911.
The center reported that AT&T said the outage is due to a copper failure that was caused by a damaged cable.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
In the meantime, AT&T customers in need of aid are being asked to call the center’s non-emergency line: 615-790-5757.
It is remains unknown when the system will be repaired, said Williamson County 911.
AT&T customers can also contact the following the local agencies in case of an emegency:
- City of Fairview, TN PD/FD 615-799-2431
- Fairview, TN. Police Department
- City of Franklin, TN – Municipal Government PD 615-794-2513
- Town of Nolensville Nolensville Police Department PD 615-776-3640
- City of Spring Hill, TN – Municipal Government
- Spring Hill Police Department PD 931-486-2632
- Williamson County Sheriff’s Office TN 615-790-5550
- Williamson Health EMS 615-794-2800
- Spring Hill Fire Department 931-486-3270
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.