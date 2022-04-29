SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Springfield shootout left one man dead and three others behind bars. Now, News 2 has obtained the 911 calls from that fateful night, and they paint a terrifying picture of a man shot, dying in a parking lot.

Dispatch received rapid-fire calls as soon as the shots were fired that took Demecko Ferguson’s life.

The first call was a complaint of shots being fired in the 15th Avenue West area at Bessie Street.

Springfield police were sent to the scene to investigate.

Caller: “Someone was just shooting over here.”

911 Dispatcher: “Where?”

Caller: “On Bessie street.”

And the calls continued.

911 Dispatcher: “911, what is your emergency?”

Caller: “Hi, we just heard shots at the end of the street. It sounds like somebody just unloaded their pistols over here just up the street from us.”

Just moments later, dispatch received another 911 call about an individual whose leg was grazed in the shootout.

Caller: “We have someone who was hit and have a bullet in front of us.”

Springfield police charged Eric White, Kevaris Lark and Ke’vontay White with criminal homicide. According to officials, Lark was taken to the Robertson County Detention Center. Eric and Ke’vontay White turned themselves in.

The victim — Ferguson — was just 25 years old.

He leaves behind two daughters.

News 2 spoke to Ferguson’s mother who says she has no animosity toward the suspects. She said the mothers of the ones who committed the homicide lost their children as well.