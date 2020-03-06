1  of  15
911 calls depict terror in voices of Nashville tornado victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Newly released 911 calls reveal the terrifying moments tornadoes tore through Nashville Tuesday.

Metro’s Emergency Communications Department shared the recordings from Tuesday morning after calls came in immediately after the deadly storms rolled through.

You could hear people calling in after seeing damage near John C. Tune airport saying there was the orange glow from a fire.

In that same area, another person called saying they were looking for co-workers after their building was completely destroyed.

The following call is from someone saying they were trapped underneath the Jefferson Street bridge. As a warning, this call might be too upsetting for some people to hear:

