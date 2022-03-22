NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Shocking surveillance video shared with News 2 shows the moments when four juveniles crashed into a Wilson County home after investigators said they escaped from a Donelson mental health facility and stole an employee’s car.

The teens escaped from the Rosewood Youth Academy Saturday night. The teens went on a joyride from Nashville to Mt. Juliet as a security guard with the facility followed them. Video shows them failing to negotiate a curve and losing control of the vehicle.

Moments after crashing into the home, the juveniles ran through the driveway and into the backyard. The security guard could be seen chasing the teens and at one point firing his weapon into the air. The guard was also heard yelling a racial slur at the teens during the chase.

Surveillance footage captured one of the teens later crawling towards the guard on the driveway as the guard was giving him commands.

Somehow three of the four teens were apprehended and taken back to the mental health facility.

News 2 obtained a 911 call made from a staff member at the facility to Metro police asking requesting officers respond and charge the teens who escaped.

“We had four boys who assaulted a staff [member]. Stole his keys, radio, phone, both his unit keys and car keys. And the absconded from the facility and we want to press charges for the assault, or I’m sorry the staff does, for the assault as well as for absconding from the facility,” the audio stated.

The caller went on to say the guard initially attacked was okay. Rosewood is currently conducting an internal investigation into the situation.