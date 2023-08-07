PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 9-year-old girl from Portland is being called a hero for her bravery and quick thinking after she helped save her neighbor’s life.

Penny Waddell told authorities she’s known her neighbor since she was a baby and visits her often. On July 13, Penny felt like something was off when she went to her neighbor’s house and no one answered the door, according to officials.

After stepping inside the house, Penny reportedly found her neighbor unconscious and bleeding on the floor.

Penny then ran back to her house to get her mother’s friend to call for help. Authorities determined her neighbor had been in that condition for several hours and Penny’s actions likely saved her life.

The City of Portland has since honored Penny for her wise action, bravery, and compassion.