PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A two-vehicle collision in Putnam County sent nine people — seven of whom are minors — to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

According to Putnam County EMS (PCEMS), the crash was reported at the intersection of Fisk Road and Whiteaker Springs Road at approximately 2:07 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Officials said two of the nine people involved in the wreck were flown to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center emergency room by LifeFlight and Life Force. Meanwhile, PCEMS reportedly transported the other seven patients to the Cookeville Regional Medical Center emergency room.

Nobody died as a result of this crash, PCEMS said.

According to officials, Putnam County 911, the Putnam County Rescue Squad, the Putnam County Fire Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and Tennessee Highway Patrol were also involved in the incident response.

As of this writing, the cause of the collision is reportedly under investigation.

Due to the number of organizations and resources dedicated to Saturday afternoon’s crash, PCEMS said mutual aid was requested from White County EMS and Overton County EMS, with unit from each agency on standby at the Putnam County line to provide assistance if necessary.

No additional details have been shared about the circumstances surrounding the incident.