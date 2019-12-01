9 people are dead after their plane crashed in South Dakota

CHAMBERLAIN, SD– (CNN)– 9 people are dead after a plane crash in South Dakota on Saturday.

The plane went down shortly after takeoff Saturday in Chamberlain–during heavy snowfall.

That’s West of Sioux Falls.

There were 12 people on-board.

Nine were killed, including the pilot and two children.

Three people survived the crash and have been taken to the hospital

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety board are investigating.

